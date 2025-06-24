A boss likened to The Wolf of Wall Street has been ordered to repay £64m for his role in a multi-million-pound Ponzi-style investment scam, which saw his company pour money into high-profile sponsorships, including a deal with Wigan Warriors

Anthony Constantinou remains on the run after fleeing the UK during his fraud trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court in June 2023.

Hundreds of investors were duped out of a total of £70m between 2013 and 2015 while he ran Capital World Markets (CWM).

A spokesman for City of London Police said a confiscation order was made on Thursday for £64m, which is payable within three months.

CWM had a sponsorship deal with Wigan Warriors

The default period of imprisonment was set at 14 years.

Police released photographs of luxury vehicles Constantinou spent his fraudulent money on, including a Porsche, Range Rover and a motorbike.

They previously said he was thought to be in Turkey or Dubai after being stopped in Bulgaria with a fake Spanish passport.

CWM had high-profile sponsorship deals with the Honda Moto GP, Chelsea FC, Wigan Warriors, Cyclone Boxing Promotions and London Boat Show.

The seven-week trial heard how Constantinou spent £2.5m of investors’ money on his “no expense spared” wedding on the Greek island of Santorini in September 2014, while his son’s first birthday party a few days earlier cost more than £70,000.

More than £470,000 was paid for private jet hire to fly him and associates to Moto GP races across Europe, as well as a return flight to Nice for a 150,000-euro five-day yacht cruise around the Mediterranean to Monaco.

The firm paid £200,000 a quarter to rent “plush” offices in the City’s Heron Tower, while nearly £600,000 was spent on six months’ rent of his large home in Hampstead, London, where his luxury cars were parked on the drive.

Promised returns of 60 per cent per year on risk-free foreign exchange markets, a total of 312 investors trusted their money to CWM.

Some were professionals but most were individuals who handed over their life savings or pension pots, with a large number of Gurkhas paying into the scheme, said prosecutor David Durose KC.

Constantinou denied wrongdoing but was found guilty of one count of fraud, two counts of fraudulent trading and four counts of money laundering and sentenced to 14 years in prison in his absence.

Adrian Foster, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “This was a callous scam targeting members of the public. Many people lost their hard-earned money because of Constantinou’s greed and false promises in this fake investment scheme.

“We continue to pursue the proceeds of crime robustly with the City of London Police, where we identify available assets to disrupt and deter large-scale frauds like this case.

“In the last five years, over £478m has been recovered from CPS-obtained confiscation orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95m of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”

Constantinou was previously jailed for a year in 2016 after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women during after-work drinks.

One victim described how the parties were like the raucous scenes depicted in film The Wolf Of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as rogue New York trader Jordan Belfort.

Wigan Warriors have been approached for a comment.