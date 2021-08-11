Dismay as new Wigan bistro opening is hit by thieves

The opening of Sadie’s Bistro and Desserts, has now had to be temporarily delayed following the burglary much to the disappointment of Anne-Marie Turner, who co-owns the business with her mother Valerie Turner.

Equipment worth more than £8,000 was taken in the raid which took place between 2am and 5am on Friday morning after the back door was broken with a crowbar.

The bistro which is based at Winstanley precinct, was due to open its doors next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen tools

Miss Turner, 34, said: “My brother was doing the refurbishment, and he has been working until late. Off the top of my head I’d say the tools were worth between £8,000-£10,000, but it could’ve been even more than that. It looks like they came for the tools. It’s random really, they’ve not taken anything that belongs to the shop, except a jar of sweets, two cream cakes and water out of the fridge.”

The burglars were able to open the shutter of the back door, before breaking it down, with the crowbar being left at the scene.

CCTV cameras were in operation and it is hoped it was able to capture some footage.

Miss Turner says a larger vehicle, like a van, would’ve been needed to transport the heavy tools, which fortunately were insured.

She said: “It has really set us back. It took a while getting hold of the materials in the first place. We are so gutted after all the hard work we have put in. We were so close to the final hurdle.”

The bistro will offer a range of food and desserts, including pizzas, jacket potatoes, waffles and ice creams.