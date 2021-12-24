Dodgy Wigan plumber with fake ID is jailed

Clifford Waterhouse advertised his business as having all the necessary certification to perform such expert work, the borough’s magistrates’ court

heard.

But the paperwork and claims online were fake and, as a result, the 54-year-old from Barn Lane, Golborne, was involved in criminality that could endanger people’s lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's law courts

It was also revealed that he had a track record for such dangerous practices.

Waterhouse had been charged with wrongly claiming he was “Gas Safety-Registered” on jobs in Loch Street, Pemberton, and Smethurst Road, Billinge, last year for which he was said to have received payments of £355 and £90.

Waterhouse continued to visit the home of a family with two small children where his substandard repairs caused continuing issues and he failed to cooperate with the authorities during the investigation.

It was further alleged that he provided a false name and false engineer identification number on a gas service manual operations booklet and he advertised his business - Wigan Emergency Plumbers 24-7 - on Yell.com as being “gas safe registered” when this was not the

case.

He pleaded guilty to all seven charges against him last month and has now returned to the same court to learn his fate.

Jailing him for a total of eight months, the chair of the justices told him: “The offence was so serious because this is an abuse of trust of your customers.

“The potential consequences of your actions could have caused serious injury or even death.

“The public needs protection from you as you have committed similar offences in the past.”

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of this case as the actions of this man could have had a potentially devastating effect on the lives of

residents.

“Our trading standards team work hard to support and protect residents from rogue traders and will continue to take action through the courts where

necessary.”

As well as his custodial term, Waterhouse has a hefty bill to pay.

Because of all the investigations involved into his malpractice, he is going to have to pay £3,645 in court

costs.

He also owes a further £156 to victim services.