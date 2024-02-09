Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Smith, 37, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny intentional suffocation, common assault and controlling and coercive behaviour towards wife Shelly, the last of which allegedly between May 18 and November 11, namely isolating her from family and friends, followed her and verbally and physically abusing her.

Smith has also pleaded not guilty to taking a Nissan Qashqai without the owner's consent, burglary of an address in St Elizabeth's Road, Aspull, in order to steal bank cards, theft and causing £300 damage to Ms Smith's phone, all on December 30.

