The victim of a young Wigan domestic abuser has warned other girls and women to steer clear of him.

The 21-year-old, who does not wish to be identified, was punched, strangled and bitten by then boyfriend Adam Penny while she was a student a Hull University.

She was rescued by other students in her halls of residence who heard her screams for help. She says she still has nightmares three years on from the attack and says that there could have been a very different outcome if no-one had come to her aid.

Penny, 21, of Richards Road in Standish, admitted assaulting the woman, causing actual bodily harm, between December 12 and 13, 2021.

Adam Penny was given a community sentence

He had initially denied the charge, along with that of coercive and controlling behaviour but eventually admitted ABH while the behavioural charge was allowed to lie on file as part of a plea bargain.

He was given a 15-month suspended prison sentence, 240 hours' unpaid work, a probation service Building Better Relationships programme, 15 days' rehabilitation and a five-year restraining order.

His victim, who hails from Southport and had only just begun her accountancy course at Hull when she was attacked, believes that had not the jails been full of people convicted over rioting in recent weeks Penny would have – and should have – gone to prison.

Adam Penny strangled and bit his victim

She told Wigan Today: “This man is dangerous: other girls and women need to know this and steer clear of him.

"People should also not be afraid of reporting attacks to the police."

She had been in a relationship with Penny for about eight months before he attacked her. At first it had evolved normally but then over time, “it just started to seem a bit weird.

"He was jokingly hitting me to the point where it would leave a mark," she said.

Once she went to university, she said he became very jealous because there were other males in my flat, adding: "He didn't want me to wear certain clothes and threatened to burn one of my tops.

"If I wore makeup, he would call me a 'w***e' or a 'sl*g'. When I went back home to see my parents, he would joke that 'You are going to have to hide all those bruises' because I had quite a few on my arm.

"Then it was just a lot more of that until the event happened. A girl from uni messaged and asked me if I would go out with them. He didn't like that. He basically put me against a wall. I obviously tried to get out of that.

"I just kept asking if I could leave to talk to my mum. I was thrown to the ground and then that's when the strangling started happening.

"I was shouting and screaming and kicking the walls in the hope that someone would hear. Then he put his hand down my throat to try to shut me up.

“That's what I had taken from it but I couldn't read his mind. He went and bit my arm as hard as he could in retaliation because I had bitten down on his hand to try to get him off my mouth.

"It was then more of the same and me trying to get up and get away. I heard one of my flatmates knocking on my door asking if everything was OK.

"He covered my mouth to stop me from screaming and that's when my flatmate called the security. Next moment, they are bursting in. When security came in, he legged it behind the door to hide.

"The first thing he said to them was 'She's going crazy. She's on antidepressants.' They took him to a different room, waiting for the police to come. The police questioned us both separately and I haven't seen him since."

She said of her ex-boyfriend: "He was just horrible. No one should be allowed to do that to another person. At the time, I had just moved to Hull. I didn't know anyone.

"I felt very scared and alone. I didn't really trust men specifically. To this day, I still get nightmares of that night.

"If I see any angry men or I’m around an angry man it panics me and it all comes rushing back. It’s the flight response.”

The woman said that she had waited a long time for the case to be dealt with at court. The case was listed as a "floating" trial, meaning that there was no guarantee that a courtroom would, on the day, be available to hear it.

This just prolonged the whole unpleasantness of it all, she said.

Several adjournments of the trial at Hull Crown Court followed until the day in July when Penny finally changed his plea.

He was sentenced earlier this month.

Having graduated, Penny’s victim has remained in Hull and is now in a new relationship.

The length of legal proceedings hadn’t allow her to heal properly yet, she said.

But she added: “The last thing I want is for anyone else to go through what I have endured. I feared for my life.

"I just want to let other people know that going to the police isn't scary.

"It's not bad. It's good. It will help get you out of these situations. I know a lot of people in these situations won't speak out."

The Greater Domestic Abuse Helpline is a safe space and is available Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm on 0800 254 0909.