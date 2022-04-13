Donations pour in for funeral of teacher killed in hit-and-run in Wigan

Laura Hazeldine was fatally injured when she was struck by a car outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, on Friday, April 8.

A family friend is now collecting donations to pay for a send-off for the “wonderful” mother of three.

Laura Hazeldine

On the appeal’s website, Vicky Coleman wrote: “Laura was the wonderful mother of three children, a loving daughter, sister and auntie. She had a passion for life and was moving back to the Wigan area to start a new life to be close to her family. This now has sadly been snatched away in tragic circumstances. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will greatly be missed.

“Any donation will greatly be appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated since the appeal was launched.

Ms Hazeldine, who worked as a teacher in Cambridgeshire, was one of three people hit by a car outside Fifteens, with two men being badly hurt.

Flowers and messages have been left at the bar in her memory, with countless tributes also paid online.

Jacob Gaskell, 19, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while unlicensed/uninsured, serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Monday, May 16.