‘Beautiful’ mum and popular teacher named as victim of hit-and-run outside Wigan bar

Laura Hazeldine was fatally injured when she was hit by a car outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, on Friday.

Floral tributes and moving messages have been left at the bar in her memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Hazeldine

In an emotional Facebook post, her daughter Maggie Hazeldine said: “On Friday night I lost my beautiful mother. I wish she was still here to hold my hand and tell me that everything is going to be okay. She was the most amazing and inspirational women to grace the planet. Growing up I wish she knew that the woman I most wanted to be was her. She was brave and never let the world dull her kindness. I love you mumma, don’t know how I’m gonna do this without you.”

It has also been revealed Ms Hazeldine worked as a teacher at Ernulf Academy, in St Neots, Cambridgeshire,

In a letter to parents, principal Avin Bissoo said it was “with a heavy heart” that he wrote to inform them of her death.

He said: "Laura was a much-loved and respected individual who made a huge impact during her time at Ernulf – transitioning from being a teaching assistant to taking on the challenge of becoming a full-time teacher within the newly formed maths department. She was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well. She was loved and respected by our staff and students; always available to offer a kind word, a smile, or a helping hand. She will be

Flowers in the window at Fifteens

missed immensely.

“Laura’s death is tragic, untimely, and upsetting. I know that as a school community we will pull together and support each other during this time. For students who knew or have been taught by Laura, I expect this may be particularly upsetting.”

He said there would be “an opportunity to commemorate and remember Laura’s life” in school after Easter.

A police investigation is under way and Bolton Coroner’s Court confirmed it had received a file regarding Ms Hazeldine’s death.

Two men were also badly hurt in the incident.