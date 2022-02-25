Double Wigan rape trial is delayed
A Wigan man who denies committing two rapes and cocaine dealing has seen his trial delayed by another seven months.
Zak Mortimer, 40, of Portland Street, Pemberton, made his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge over the charges in February 2021 and entered three not guilty pleas.
A date a year ahead was set for the start of his trial.
He remains on bail until then.
