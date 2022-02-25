Double Wigan rape trial is delayed

A Wigan man who denies committing two rapes and cocaine dealing has seen his trial delayed by another seven months.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:47 pm

Zak Mortimer, 40, of Portland Street, Pemberton, made his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge over the charges in February 2021 and entered three not guilty pleas.

A date a year ahead was set for the start of his trial.

Bolton Crown Court

He remains on bail until then.

