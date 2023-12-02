Dozens of young people with criminal records in Wigan reoffended within a year

Dozens of youngsters in Wigan reoffended within a year of a previous conviction, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prison reform campaigners said children who end up in prison are being failed by a system that offers little chance of education or rehabilitation.

Ministry of Justice figures for 2021 showed 26 of the 62 offenders in Wigan aged 10 to 17 went on to reoffend within a year of being convicted or released from prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministry of Justice figures for 2021 showed 26 of the 62 offenders in Wigan aged 10 to 17 went on to reoffend within a year of being convicted or released from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 368 of the 1,451 adult criminals committed further offences.

Across England and Wales, 31.4 per cent of juveniles reoffended in 2021, while 24.6 per cent of adults did.

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “Children in the criminal justice system are some of the most vulnerable in society, often with histories of abuse and neglect. That is what leads them to commit crimes in the first place.

“Historically this means that those children have higher reoffending rates than adults, which partly reflects the fact that many people fortunately ‘grow out of’ crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “That said, there is no doubt that children who end up in prison are all too often being failed and accessing very little in the way of education or rehabilitation. Without support to help them out of crime, it can be no surprise if they go on to reoffend once released.”

The overall reoffending rate in Wigan was 26 per cent – more than in 2019, when it was 21.6 per cent.

There were also regional differences recorded, with the highest rate seen in the North East (28.6 per cent), while areas in the West Midlands had the lowest – 21.5 per cent.

The North West had a reoffending rate of 26 per cent.

Nick Emmerson, the president of the Law Society said: “Reoffending is yet another issue that is impacted by systemic underfunding of the criminal justice system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To succeed in reducing reoffending rates, there needs to be investment in rehabilitation, particularly in relation to literacy and addiction, and support for those who have offended because of reasons connected with their mental health.

“This investment is likely to pay for itself in terms of reduced crime, reduced numbers of cases coming into the courts and reduced pressure on prisons. It needs to be one part of an overall strategy of investing effectively throughout the system to create a justice system fit for the 21st century.”

Of the 394 reoffenders in Wigan, most (95) were found guilty of summary non-motoring offences. These can include common assault, breach of supervision requirements and breaking into a house.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This Government is doing more than ever to support children and young people caught up in the justice system – investing millions into local services to help them get their lives back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad