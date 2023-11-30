News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Seven men charged over plot to import cocaine worth £140m from Africa to Wigan

Seven men have been charged in relation to a plot to import £140m worth of cocaine into the UK and to an industrial estate in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 17:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The drugs, which weighed 1.3 tonnes, were discovered in August last year in a shipping container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, after they had arrived from Sierra Leone in west Africa.

Police say the class A drugs had a street value of £140m and were hidden in 20kg sacks with a cover load of flour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were destined to be delivered to an industrial estate in Wigan.

Most Popular
Inside the container filled with cocaine which was destined for WiganInside the container filled with cocaine which was destined for Wigan
Inside the container filled with cocaine which was destined for Wigan
Read More
Man rescued from Wigan canal just 24 hours after deaths of two men

Yesterday, National Crime Agency officers arrested nine suspects and seven have now been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine between February 27, 2020 and November 29, 2023. Two men were released on bail.

Those charged are: Stephen Martland, 68, of Lakeland Gardens, Chorley; Paul Mockett, 49, of Stump Lane, Chorley; Darryn Schofield, 44, of no fixed address; Neil Maguire, 44, of Georgia Close, Bootle, Liverpool; Neil Foley, 45, of Kingsway Avenue, Broughton, Preston; Paul O’Shea, 45, of Edge Lane, Crosby, Liverpool; and Darren Wetton, 55, of Ashby Street, Chorley.

Wetton was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis between December 1 and December 10, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four men appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court today and three appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

They were all remanded into custody apart from Wetton, who was remanded on bail.

They are all scheduled to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on January 3 for the next hearing in proceedings.