The pair were arrested and charged on Monday October 31, after being accused of taking part in the gatherings involving more than 350 vehicles across four different districts with 30 of them using the new A49 link road, Westwood Way in Wigan.

Callum Willey, 18, of Landseer Mount in Leeds and Connor Aldred, 20, of Barton Road, Bolton, were charged with dangerous driving and released on bail, to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday November 29. They were both arrested after police alleged they had been engaging in a “drag race2 and driving in an anti-social manner in Salford. Another person was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and has been released under investigation.

Cars seized at the weekend's car cruise event.

The car-cruise, held on Sunday 30 October 2022, was spread out across four districts – Cheadle, Trafford, Wigan and Salford. By employing the specialist resources GMP had at hand under Operation Marshall, including traffic drones, police evidence-gatherers and a large police presence, they were quick to stop the event in its tracks.

Operation Marshall is a Greater Manchester Police initiative which aims to reduce the impact, risk and criminality associated with car cruise events. The aim is to work effectively with partners, event organisers, other stakeholders, and the public, to reduce, as far as possible, disruption to local communities.

Supt John-Paul Ruffle said: “Operation Marshall was instigated to effectively manage this car cruise event and was dealt with swiftly and proactively by departments across Specialist Operations, the force gold reserve and district officers.

“We were aware that the event was taking place in Stockport, a town that benefits from a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), and there were over 100 cars at this particular site. Once there, we became aware that there were 200 other vehicles gathering on Trafford Retail Park.

“This quickly escalated into a further 30 cars on Westwood Way in Wigan and another 40 being reported at AJ Bell stadium in Salford. Through our effective resourcing and first-class planning, we were able to attend all of these events and quickly shut them down.

“This was a great achievement for GMP and our partners, sending a clear message to anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to organise and/or attend these kinds of events, that Greater Manchester police will stop you – and deal with you.

“This intervention met all Operation Marshall objectives, and I would like to thank everyone involved on the night, including our colleagues at the Cheshire Constabulary, who provided us with invaluable support.”

Other results for GMP on the night included six vehicles being seized from drivers who were driving in an anti-social manner and nine others receiving S59 warnings – meaning if they are caught again, their vehicles will be seized.

Two other vehicles were also taken from drivers, due to them having invalid insurance or no driving licence and multiple people are now facing fines for breaching the PSPO (Public Spaces Protection Order) in Stockport.