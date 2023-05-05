'Drink-driver' arrested after car smashes into motorway safety barrier
A suspected drink-driver escaped serious injury after their car smashed into a safety barrier on the M6.
By Alan Weston
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
North West Motorway Police posted dramatic pictures on Twitter following the incident early on Friday morning.
They said: “This driver was very lucky to escape serious injury after colliding with the safety barrier on the M6 near Haydock. They did not require a visit to A&E but after providing a positive sample of breath, they remain in custody until they are sober enough to be interviewed.”