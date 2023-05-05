News you can trust since 1853
Two children and three adults badly hurt as car bursts into flames after crash

Five people – including two children – suffered serious injuries after a car was engulfed in flames.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters from Atherton and Leigh were called at 8.15pm on Thursday after two cars crashed, with one bursting into flames, on Lower Leigh Road, which runs between Atherton and Westhoughton.

Three adults and two children were badly hurt and were taken to major trauma centres across Greater Manchester for treatment to their injuries.

Firefighters from Atherton and Leigh were called to the crash
The road was closed for several hours as a police investigation began.

