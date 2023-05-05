Two children and three adults badly hurt as car bursts into flames after crash
Five people – including two children – suffered serious injuries after a car was engulfed in flames.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters from Atherton and Leigh were called at 8.15pm on Thursday after two cars crashed, with one bursting into flames, on Lower Leigh Road, which runs between Atherton and Westhoughton.
Three adults and two children were badly hurt and were taken to major trauma centres across Greater Manchester for treatment to their injuries.
The road was closed for several hours as a police investigation began.