The vehicle hit the front of the building on Elliott Street in Tyldesley at around 2am on Friday.

The occupants of the car ran away before emergency services arrived.

The incident took place on Elliott Street, Tyldesley, in the early hours. Pic: Google Street View

Fire crews attended to make the car safe, cover oil that had spilled onto the road and check the gas supply to the property.