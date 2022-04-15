Driver flees after car crashes into front of town centre shop
The driver of a car fled after crashing into the front of a shop on a town centre street.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:20 am
The vehicle hit the front of the building on Elliott Street in Tyldesley at around 2am on Friday.
The occupants of the car ran away before emergency services arrived.
Fire crews attended to make the car safe, cover oil that had spilled onto the road and check the gas supply to the property.
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for more information.