Driver stopped in Wigan was more than FIVE times over the limit
Police officers were stunned to find a driver they had stopped in Wigan was more than FIVE times over the legal alcohol limit.
Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team revealed an officer asked a driver to pull over on Scot Lane on Tuesday due to the manner of their driving.
They became suspicious when talking to the driver and asked them to provide a sample of breath.
A spokesman said: "Astonishingly this came back as 191 micrograms per 100ml of breath, over five times the legal limit which is 35. Driver was arrested and then failed to provide a further sample in custody so will be charged when sober.
"Quite how anyone can think it is acceptable to get behind the wheel in such a state is appalling. Undoubtedly a life saved this evening."
