Driver stopped in Wigan was more than FIVE times over the limit

Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team revealed an officer asked a driver to pull over on Scot Lane on Tuesday due to the manner of their driving.

They became suspicious when talking to the driver and asked them to provide a sample of breath.

A spokesman said: "Astonishingly this came back as 191 micrograms per 100ml of breath, over five times the legal limit which is 35. Driver was arrested and then failed to provide a further sample in custody so will be charged when sober.

Police shared this picture of the reading

"Quite how anyone can think it is acceptable to get behind the wheel in such a state is appalling. Undoubtedly a life saved this evening."