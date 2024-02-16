Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week the safety device on Wallgate, next to Wigan Pier, was reinstated following a vandal attack on its predecessor at the end of last year.

Already the device filmed on CCTV being disabled by a man wielding an angle grinder on Spring Road, Orrell, around the same time, has been reinstated.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new speed camera has been installed on Wallgate next to Wigan Pier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameras on Whelley and Warrington Road more recently came under attack and they too will eventually have replacements, angry transport chiefs saying that the work will cost the taxpayer £100,000.

One man was arrested after the Warrington Road incident on January 6 on suspicion of criminal damage.

The 58-year-old – not a 67-year-old as initially reported by police – remains on bail as investigations and officers confirmed today that no further arrests had been in connection with that incident or the three other crimes.

In the case of the Whelley incident, the felled camera pole collapsed into the main road, a hazard worsened by the fact it is near the brow of a hill and there were wintry conditions at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What some seem to regard as heroic, anti-establishment vigilantism has come under severe attack from both the authorities and residents saying that lives are being put at risk by incidents like the one in Whelley as does the removal of devices designed to protect other road users from people who dangerously break the speed limit.

Police say that 27 per cent of fatal collisions in this country were caused by speeding in 2022, with many more seriously injured for the same reason.

Last autumn it was announced that Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) had signed a contract with Jenoptik UK to upgrade many cameras across the region, including several sites in Wigan.

The state-of-the-art technology can catch motorists speeding in both directions at the same time without the need for road markings and there is no flash either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have since been installed in many parts of the borough.