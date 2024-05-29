Drone with 'large quantity of prohibited articles' for Hindley Prison is seized by Wigan police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have been cracking down on the use of drones to fly items into Hindley Prison.

After receiving more reports about drones carrying prohibited items, the neighbourhood policing team held a multi-agency operation.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “This resulted in a pilot being located with a large quantity of prohibited articles attached to a drone. This was seized and the investigation is still ongoing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...