Drone with 'large quantity of prohibited articles' for Hindley Prison is seized by Wigan police
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have been cracking down on the use of drones to fly items into Hindley Prison.
After receiving more reports about drones carrying prohibited items, the neighbourhood policing team held a multi-agency operation.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “This resulted in a pilot being located with a large quantity of prohibited articles attached to a drone. This was seized and the investigation is still ongoing.
"There will be an increased number of patrols in the area tackling this ongoing issue.”