Reece Jon Browne, 26, was involved with dealing heroin and crack cocaine across the borough and was caught after a police investigation into county lines.

This is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another to be sold – often across police and local authority boundaries – with the “county line” usually referring to the mobile phone used to take orders.

Browne, of Eton Street, in Walton, Liverpool, was discovered to be controlling the county line by supplying class A drugs across Wigan between February and April this year.

He was arrested and charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine in April.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court this week.

Det Sgt Gerard Farley, from Merseyside Police, said: “Browne’s conviction means that his drug dealing has been disrupted where he was supplying heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of Wigan.

“Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run county lines.“Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves, and their criminal intent and greed.

“We are dedicated to cutting these county lines dead and taking those who operate them off our streets and working with partners to help those who may be exploited by these gangs.”