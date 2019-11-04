Drug dealers jailed for five years for peddling heroin and crack cocaine to borough addicts

A man and woman who peddled heroin and crack cocaine to Wigan addicts have been caged for a total of more than five years.

Amanda Allen, 37, of Rathen Avenue, Higher Ince, and Adrian Braid, 54, of Shadwell Grove, Leigh, had each pleaded guilty to four drug charges when they previously appeared before a Bolton judge.

They had been accused of being concerned in the supply of class A substances cocaine and diamorphine (heroin) in Wigan between August 28 and September 15 2018.

And this week they were back in the dock to learn their fate, Allen being imprisoned for 29 months and Braid for 32.

The hearing was told that at 9am on September 14 last year, a mobile police patrol in a liveried vehicle on Darlington St East, saw a white Ford Focus driving towards them at speed with a male driver and a female passenger.

Checking details on the vehicle, the officers learned that there was intelligence that the car had previously been involved in drug activity. At 11.50am that same day the officers saw the vehicle parked in the car park of Brook House high rise flats on Warrington Lane, Scholes.

Braid, instantly recognisable from his facial tattoos, was sitting in the driver’s seat and when the bobbies approached him they informed him he would be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

At this point Braid handed over a clear package which contained numerous individual wraps of brown and white powder.

The hearing was told that Allen then came out of the flats and the patrol informed her that she too would also be searched.

She pulled a package from her bra containing 16 individual wraps of brown and white powder.

More drugs were found in the glove box.

The court was told there was further evidence of drug dealing on their phones.

The seized substances were analysed in a lab and were found to be crack cocaine and heroin with a combined street value of £760.

They both pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A.

A date was also set for a Proceeds of Crime hearing to be held at the court on January 31 when it will be decided how much the pair have profited from drug dealing and how much of their ill-gotten gains and assets can be seized.