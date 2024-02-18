Drug dealing: trial date set for Wigan pair accused of peddling heroin and crack
A trial date has been fixed for two Wigan people accused of dealing crack cocaine and heroin.
Rosalyn Blackley, 62, of Chapel Street in Leigh, has pleaded guilty to possessing the two class A drugs with intent to supply them.
Christopher Smalley, 53, of Closebrook Road in Pemberton faces the same charges but has yet to enter pleas.
It was ordered that they face two pre-trial preparation hearings on February 26 and April 4, with a trial set to begin on October 14.