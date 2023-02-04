News you can trust since 1853
Drugs recovered as undercover police target Wigan dealer hotspots

Drugs were recovered when plain clothes officers swooped on Wigan dealer and theft hotspots.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 1:48pm

Stop and search powers were used on nine people during an operation covering targeted areas across the borough.

From those searches, drugs were recovered in four cases and a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that the offenders were dealt with accordingly.

Officers from Wigan and Leigh Tutor were engaged in the operation for two nights and were actively focusing areas known not only for drug dealing, but also anti-social behaviour, burglaries.

Police targeted nine areas of the borough during their drug crackdown
The undercover officers in unmarked vehicles patrolled the areas of Pennington Flash in Leigh; Railway Road, Leigh; the Parsonage Retail Park, Astley Park in Tyldesley, Wigan town centre and bus station, Scholes Precinct, Clayhole Park in Hindley, Danes Avenue in Hindley and Platt Bridge.

The spokesperson said that police also “engaged with, but advised and moved youths on who were causing annoyance to locals.”

They added: “We will continue to proactively patrol different areas within the borough.

“Please continue to report issues that impact your community via 101, crime stoppers, online reporting and 999 for emergencies.”