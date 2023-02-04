Stop and search powers were used on nine people during an operation covering targeted areas across the borough.

From those searches, drugs were recovered in four cases and a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that the offenders were dealt with accordingly.

Officers from Wigan and Leigh Tutor were engaged in the operation for two nights and were actively focusing areas known not only for drug dealing, but also anti-social behaviour, burglaries.

Police targeted nine areas of the borough during their drug crackdown

The undercover officers in unmarked vehicles patrolled the areas of Pennington Flash in Leigh; Railway Road, Leigh; the Parsonage Retail Park, Astley Park in Tyldesley, Wigan town centre and bus station, Scholes Precinct, Clayhole Park in Hindley, Danes Avenue in Hindley and Platt Bridge.

The spokesperson said that police also “engaged with, but advised and moved youths on who were causing annoyance to locals.”

They added: “We will continue to proactively patrol different areas within the borough.