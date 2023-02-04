Despite last year’s Purple Flag accreditation being awarded to the borough’s civic centre for being “diverse, vibrant, safe, attractive and welcoming”, there are still problems with anti-social behaviour and beggars, a council meeting heard.

Wigan Council’s Confident Places scrutiny committee was briefed on how the council planned to build on this status when councillor Lawrence Hunt raised safety concerns.

Coun Hunt hailed the success of marshals brought in to watch over people at night – a key element of the Purple Flag status – but said he also wanted them in the day.

Wigan Bus Station has been a focal point for anti-social behaviour

“You’ve certainly turned the reputation of the town from Dodge City,” Coun Hunt told officer Julie Middlehurst, who presented the report to the committee.

“But we’ve still got beggars and undesirables with two legs in the town centre, not just the undesirables with wings [pigeons]. People used to queue up at the taxi rank for a brawl at night and that seems to have been sorted out.

“You have to look at what is happening in Wigan during the day because people with families don’t want to come in. There are people drinking during the day and anti-social behaviour going on.

“We are not in control of retail but we are in control of the centre. It is great to have those night time marshals but we need them in the day as well.”

Fellow Wigan Central councillor George Davies raised concerns around antisocial behaviour, crime and begging around Wigan bus station.

“Can we get this town clear at long last?,” Coun Davies asked.

Ms Middlehurst told the committee Greater Manchester Police had been informed and increased patrols had been promised.

If the problem at the bus station persists, this will be added to the future plan for maintaining Purple Flag status, the council chamber heard.

The committee was told the council wanted to build on the successes of last year, with plans to increase street lighting; working with door staff and business around safety; as well as trying to get a St John’s Ambulance presence on King Street.

