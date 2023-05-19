Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, with support from the dog division, carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Old Skelmersdale.

It followed residents' concerns about drug use and drug dealing in the area and the associated links between knife and organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police generic

PS Dave Butcher from Skelmersdale Police said: “The message is clear – drug dealing and drug use is not welcome in Skelmersdale. It will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our powers to stop it and bring offenders to justice.

“I would like to thank the local community who provide us with vital intelligence to help us keep our streets safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad