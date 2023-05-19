Drugs recovered during raid in Skelmersdale
Drugs were seized from an address in Skelmersdale after a property was raided today (Friday).
Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, with support from the dog division, carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Old Skelmersdale.
It followed residents' concerns about drug use and drug dealing in the area and the associated links between knife and organised crime.
PS Dave Butcher from Skelmersdale Police said: “The message is clear – drug dealing and drug use is not welcome in Skelmersdale. It will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our powers to stop it and bring offenders to justice.
“I would like to thank the local community who provide us with vital intelligence to help us keep our streets safer.”
As part of a national intensive crackdown on knife crime, named Operation Sceptre, Lancashire Police has installed knife bins across the county to keep knives off the streets.