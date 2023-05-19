Wigan borough man dies after being attacked by out-of-control dog which is then shot by armed police
A man died following a horrific dog attack in Wigan borough last night (Thursday).
At around 9.10pm yesterday, officers were called to a concern for welfare of a man on Westleigh Lane in Leigh.
Upon attending the scene, officers found that a 37-year-old man had suffered serious injuries - believed to be caused by a dog which was dangerously out of control - and was taken to hospital.
GMP armed officers were deployed to attempt to control the dog and officers tried every available tactic to subdue the dog and bring it to safety.
But because of the major risk the dog posed to the members of the public, the decision was made to humanely destroy it.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 37-year-old man sadly died in hospital in the early hours of today (Friday).
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death. He remains in custody for further questioning.
Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack. Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.
“We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident, any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation.
“You can report information to GMP on 101 quoting log 3769 of 18/05/2023. You can also report information to us online using the ‘report’ tool: www.gmp.police.uk
“Alternatively, you can report information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“This is a distressing incident which has resulted in the sad passing of a man and we are determined to ensure this does not happen again in our community.
“If you think someone has or is breeding dangerous dogs, please report it online on by calling 101.
“For more information about dangerous dogs in the UK, please visit our advice page.”