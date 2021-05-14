Drunk Wigan motorist avoids jail after being caught using flashing blue lights

A drunken man drove at high speed around a village green with a flashing blue light in the window of his car

The antics of Wigan forklift driver Kenny Moore were spotted by a police officer who realised the Citroen had no emergency vehicle insignia.

Moore was pulled up next to the village green at Wrea Green, near Kirkham, Lancashire.

Checks revealed he was over the drink drive limit.

He was also a disqualified driver and had no insurance.

Moore, of Anderton Street, Ince, admitted the offences and admitted using an emergency blue flashing light in a prohibited manner.

Prosecutor Scott Parker said the arresting officer noticed empty lager bottles in the car footwell.

When asked about the use of the light, Moore said: “I am a first responder.”

Steven Townley, defending, said the flashing light was used by Moore when he worked on site as a forklift driver.

He said Moore was a union representative who had gone to Blackpool with a work colleague who was in danger of losing his job.

The lawyer said Moore had a drink problem and said that the flashing light had been switched on accidentally by Moore’s dog, who was in the car.

Moore, who had a previous drink-drive conviction, was given a six-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must do 20 rehabilitation days and an alcohol treatment course.

He was banned from driving for 22 months .