Man was drunk when he attacked Wigan police officer
A 54-year-old Wigan man has admitted drunkenly attacking a police officer.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:25 pm
Karl Foster, 54, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, stood in the dock and Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to enter a guilty plea to the charge that he assaulted emergency worker PC Cavanagh by beating in Wigan on February 3.
He was put on a course for people with a drink problem, must complete 32 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £330 in compensation, a fine and a victim services surcharge.