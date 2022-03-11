Wigan woman awaits her fate after admitting to theft and fraud charges
A woman is awaiting sentence after admitting to theft and fraud.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:54 pm
Kelly Brindle, 36, of Worthington Street, Hindley, appeared before Wigan justices to admit using a stolen bank card belonging to James Hunter in order to make a purchase and so exposehim to risk of loss last June 27 .
She denied an identical charge involving the same complainant the same day and this was dismissed.She also admitted to stealing a wallet, its contents and sunglasses belonging to Mr Hunter. Brindle will be sentenced on March 31.