Wigan woman awaits her fate after admitting to theft and fraud charges

Kelly Brindle, 36, of Worthington Street, Hindley, appeared before Wigan justices to admit using a stolen bank card belonging to James Hunter in order to make a purchase and so exposehim to risk of loss last June 27 .

She denied an identical charge involving the same complainant the same day and this was dismissed.She also admitted to stealing a wallet, its contents and sunglasses belonging to Mr Hunter. Brindle will be sentenced on March 31.