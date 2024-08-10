Drunken man trashed his Wigan Police Station cell
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man arrested for booze-fuelled misbehaviour in Wigan town centre then trashed his police cell, a court has heard.
John Tither, 42, of Hamilton Court, Worsley Hall, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Wallgate and possession of cannabis on April 27, then to causing almost £1,000 in damages to his detention cell at Wigan police station.
The bench gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £935 in compensation to the police.