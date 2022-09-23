Mohammed Hussain, 45, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to admit failing to comply with supervision requirements in July following a spell in jail.

He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Mercure Oak Hotel in Orchard Street in Wigan on June 25.

The Mercure Hotel on Orchard Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given 14 days behind bars for the licence breach.