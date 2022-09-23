Drunken Wigan homeless man jailed for licence breach
A homeless Wigan man has been sent back to prison after breaching the terms of his licence after serving a custodial sentence.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:30 pm
Mohammed Hussain, 45, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to admit failing to comply with supervision requirements in July following a spell in jail.
He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Mercure Oak Hotel in Orchard Street in Wigan on June 25.
He was given 14 days behind bars for the licence breach.