Drunken Wigan van man’s chance to cut ban
Daniel Coates, 29, can have his ban reduced if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
A man who was more than two and a half times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for 24 months.
But Daniel Coates, who admitted to being under the influence at the wheel of a Ford Transit in Enfield Street, Pemberton, was told by Wigan justices that the ban can be cut to 24 weeks if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
The 29-year-old of Duke Street, Goose Green, must also complete 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay £180 to victim services and the court.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers...