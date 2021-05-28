Drunken Wigan van man’s chance to cut ban

Daniel Coates, 29, can have his ban reduced if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

By Post reporter
Friday, 28th May 2021, 2:27 pm

A man who was more than two and a half times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for 24 months.

But Daniel Coates, who admitted to being under the influence at the wheel of a Ford Transit in Enfield Street, Pemberton, was told by Wigan justices that the ban can be cut to 24 weeks if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

The 29-year-old of Duke Street, Goose Green, must also complete 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay £180 to victim services and the court.

A police breathalyser

