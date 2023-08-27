News you can trust since 1853
The much postponed trial of a Wigan man who denies throttling a woman has now been delayed until next spring.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Matthew Griffin, of Kimberley Street in Springfield, had been due to face a June 12 hearing at the borough's magistrates' court after pleading not guilty to assaulting the named person by beating in Hindley on December 28 and intentionally strangling her two days later.

The case was delayed until July 18, then August 4 and August 18 but has now been rescheduled until April 30 next year.

Until then the 26-year-old remains on conditional bail.

Griffin has admitted to damaging a door – to the tune of £100 – belonging to the same complainant’s door on December 29 and will be dealt with for that at the end of the trial.