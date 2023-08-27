Matthew Griffin, of Kimberley Street in Springfield, had been due to face a June 12 hearing at the borough's magistrates' court after pleading not guilty to assaulting the named person by beating in Hindley on December 28 and intentionally strangling her two days later.

The case was delayed until July 18, then August 4 and August 18 but has now been rescheduled until April 30 next year.

Until then the 26-year-old remains on conditional bail.