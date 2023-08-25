News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services scrambled after young man falls into canal at Wigan Pier

An early hours search was carried out by the emergency services around Wigan Pier after it was reported that a young man was drowning.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Aug 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 07:52 BST

Residents of the nearby Wharfside apartments heard shouts for help after someone fell into the canal at around 2.30am on Friday August 25 and rang 999.

But after police, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and combed the area, it was concluded that he had managed to get out of his own accord.

Firefighters joined police in searching the canal and area around the Wharfside apartments after receiving reports that a young man was drowningFirefighters joined police in searching the canal and area around the Wharfside apartments after receiving reports that a young man was drowning
Wigan fire station watch manager Gareth Gray said: “There were a lot of young people round there at that time of night. We’re not sure if it wasn’t teenagers celebrating their GCSEs.

"Anyway we received reports that someone was drowning but we had a good look around and couldn’t find anything.

"Then police saw some wet footprints walking away from the scene so we knew that he must have got out all right.”

