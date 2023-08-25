Residents of the nearby Wharfside apartments heard shouts for help after someone fell into the canal at around 2.30am on Friday August 25 and rang 999.

But after police, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and combed the area, it was concluded that he had managed to get out of his own accord.

Firefighters joined police in searching the canal and area around the Wharfside apartments after receiving reports that a young man was drowning

Wigan fire station watch manager Gareth Gray said: “There were a lot of young people round there at that time of night. We’re not sure if it wasn’t teenagers celebrating their GCSEs.

"Anyway we received reports that someone was drowning but we had a good look around and couldn’t find anything.