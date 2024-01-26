Eight-month prison sentence for Wigan borough man who launched attack
A Wigan borough 29-year-old who admitted assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm, has been jailed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Stott, of Car Bank Crescent, Atherton, attacked the man in Wigan on January 28, Bolton Crown Court heard.
The assailant had pleaded guilty at a magistrates' hearing but was sent before a judge because he has greater sentencing powers.
And on appearing in the dock at the crown court, Stott was given an eight-month custodial sentence.
He must also pay a £185 surcharge to victim services.