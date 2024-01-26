News you can trust since 1853
Eight-month prison sentence for Wigan borough man who launched attack

A Wigan borough 29-year-old who admitted assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm, has been jailed.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Lewis Stott, of Car Bank Crescent, Atherton, attacked the man in Wigan on January 28, Bolton Crown Court heard.

The assailant had pleaded guilty at a magistrates' hearing but was sent before a judge because he has greater sentencing powers.

And on appearing in the dock at the crown court, Stott was given an eight-month custodial sentence.

He must also pay a £185 surcharge to victim services.