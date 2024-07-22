Elderly man punched by 'unidentified male' while walking along canal in Wigan
An elderly man was punched in the head while walking along the canal with his dog and a friend.
Police are investigating the assault, which happened at 10.30am on Saturday between Henry Park Street and Leigh Street, Ince.
The attacker was an “unidentified male”, described as being white, of medium build, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with medium grey short hair and stubble.
He was wearing a blue/grey T-shirt, a light grey jacket, dark pants and wearing blue glasses, and had a brown Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog wearing a grey harness.
Anyone with information is asked to email police at [email protected], quoting incident log 1278-20072024.