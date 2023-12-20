A car that was badly parked on a Wigan street causing an obstruction has turned out to be stolen.

Neighbours complained about the red Ford Fiesta which had been parked blocking a gate at an undisclosed address in the borough for several days.

When police went to investigate they found the vehicle was one that had been stolen from the Preston area two weeks earlier.

It was also displaying cloned registration plates.