Nuisance Wigan car turns out to be stolen and on fake plates

A car that was badly parked on a Wigan street causing an obstruction has turned out to be stolen.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Dec 2023, 08:16 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 08:16 GMT
Neighbours complained about the red Ford Fiesta which had been parked blocking a gate at an undisclosed address in the borough for several days.

When police went to investigate they found the vehicle was one that had been stolen from the Preston area two weeks earlier.

It was also displaying cloned registration plates.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said that the car had been taken away for forensic examination before being returned to its rightful owner.