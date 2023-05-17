The body of the light brindle/ginger coloured female dog, who was microchipped and called Luna, was discovered by a member of the public in an unzipped bag in a ditch on an area of land near Birch Green Road and Forest Drive, Skelmersdale.

Wrapped in an England duvet cover, she was found along with food bowls and a bed mat on Thursday May 4.

The grim remains found in a suitcase

The finder contacted West Lancashire Borough Council and an environmental enforcement officer attended the scene, returning with a colleague the following morning to lift and remove her body.

The RSPCA and the police were both contacted about the distressing incident and an officer from the animal welfare charity collected Luna from the local authority and took her to be examined by a vet.

Described as underweight, she had a number of serious facial wounds, although it’s not known how these could have been caused and whether she was alive or dead prior to being placed inside the suitcase.

Inquiries have subsequently revealed that Luna, who was two years old, was microchipped to an address in the local area.

Her previous owners have told the RSPCA that they rehomed her to someone else about four to five weeks ago, although they were unable to give further details.

Inspector Deborah Beats, who is investigating for the RSPCA, said: “This is a hugely upsetting incident and we’re extremely concerned about the condition of Luna, the nasty injuries on her face and how she came to be abandoned in a suitcase and thrown callously into a ditch.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who found and reported her body, as well as the local authority and the police for their help and assistance.

"Possible CCTV in the area is being checked and we’d appeal to anyone locally who saw anything or has first-hand information about Luna or recognises the suitcase or duvet cover she was wrapped in, to get in touch with the RSPCA as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line - in confidence - on 0300 123 8018, using reference 1070508.