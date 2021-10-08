Engineer caught on phone while driving avoids ban
An engineer caught on his phone while driving has been spared a ban.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:50 pm
Wigan magistrates heard 26-year-old Thomas Myers would lose his job if disqualified from the road. And so even though the new licence points for the offence in Gloucester on November 25 took him over the threshold, he was fined instead. The penalty plus costs and a victim surcharge mean he has £823 to pay.
