Ex-Wigan election candidate in custody after facing restraining order breach charges

By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A former Wigan election candidate is behind bars after being accused of harassment and restraining order breaches.

Alan Baines, 67, of Alderley Road, Hindley, appeared before Manchster justices charged with order breaches by approaching and loitering near to where Jason Metcalfe was completing volunteer work on April 12 and approaching Kirstie Swift 11 days later, both of which he was forbidden from doing.

Read More
Holiday firm memories: pictures of Shearings staff, customers and events over th...

He was remanded in custody until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 7.

Baines stood as an independent candidate in Wigan's 2021 local elections, winning 305 votes but losing out to Labour’s Paul Blay.