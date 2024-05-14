Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Wigan election candidate is behind bars after being accused of harassment and restraining order breaches.

Alan Baines, 67, of Alderley Road, Hindley, appeared before Manchster justices charged with order breaches by approaching and loitering near to where Jason Metcalfe was completing volunteer work on April 12 and approaching Kirstie Swift 11 days later, both of which he was forbidden from doing.

He was remanded in custody until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 7.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...