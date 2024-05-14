Ex-Wigan election candidate in custody after facing restraining order breach charges
A former Wigan election candidate is behind bars after being accused of harassment and restraining order breaches.
Alan Baines, 67, of Alderley Road, Hindley, appeared before Manchster justices charged with order breaches by approaching and loitering near to where Jason Metcalfe was completing volunteer work on April 12 and approaching Kirstie Swift 11 days later, both of which he was forbidden from doing.
He was remanded in custody until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 7.