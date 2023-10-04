Experts step in to clean graffiti from desecrated Wigan borough war memorial
Locals reacted with horror and police investigation was launched last month after Leigh cenotaph was defaced with spray paint.
WJ Structures, which specialises in the restoration and conservation of historic landmarks, has since been parachuted in to expunge the offending daubs with hot water.
Directors Lloyd and Wayne Jolley said:
“As a local business with great community links we were appalled and disappointed to hear of the vandalism of the cenotaph.
"Sadly it’s not the first time we have been enlisted to remove graffiti from such local monuments, having removed paint from a memorial in Ince a few years ago.
"We were proud to be approached by the council to clean the cenotaph and remove all traces of the graffiti ready for Remembrance Sunday.”
The work involves using a DOFF Integra low pressure/high temperature steam cleaning system, by Stone Health, which deploys steam at 150 degrees at a very low pressure, causing no damage to the stone.