News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Experts step in to clean graffiti from desecrated Wigan borough war memorial

A memorial to Wigan borough war dead looks as good as new after local experts stepped in to rid it of graffiti.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Locals reacted with horror and police investigation was launched last month after Leigh cenotaph was defaced with spray paint.

WJ Structures, which specialises in the restoration and conservation of historic landmarks, has since been parachuted in to expunge the offending daubs with hot water.

Directors Lloyd and Wayne Jolley said:

A member of the WJ Structures team blasts the Leigh war memorial graffiti awayA member of the WJ Structures team blasts the Leigh war memorial graffiti away
A member of the WJ Structures team blasts the Leigh war memorial graffiti away
Most Popular
Read More
Diggers spotted at start of major Wigan link road extension

“As a local business with great community links we were appalled and disappointed to hear of the vandalism of the cenotaph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sadly it’s not the first time we have been enlisted to remove graffiti from such local monuments, having removed paint from a memorial in Ince a few years ago.

"We were proud to be approached by the council to clean the cenotaph and remove all traces of the graffiti ready for Remembrance Sunday.”

Locals were appalled by the desecration of the cenotaphLocals were appalled by the desecration of the cenotaph
Locals were appalled by the desecration of the cenotaph

The work involves using a DOFF Integra low pressure/high temperature steam cleaning system, by Stone Health, which deploys steam at 150 degrees at a very low pressure, causing no damage to the stone.

Anyone with information about the criminal damage – inflicted on Saturday September 16 – is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.