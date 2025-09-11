A 48-hour dispersal order covering Wigan town centre has been issued by police the day after two people were stabbed at the bus station.

Police are continuing to investigate Wednesday’s incident, in which a 42-year-old man and 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The area of Wigan town centre covered by the dispersal order

An inspector from Wigan west neighbourhood policing team has now authorised the implementation of a dispersal order for the area, citing the stabbing and “an increase in youth anti-social behaviour and crime in and around Wigan town centre over the past two weeks”.

The order began at 3.30pm on Thursday and will be in place for 48 hours, giving police and PCSOs powers to direct people who are engaging in criminality and anti-social behaviour, or are likely to become involved in such incidents, to leave the area and to seize any item used.

Insp Lisa Morris said: “Anti-social behaviour and violence have no place in our town centre. We operate a zero-tolerance policy and are working closely with local authorities to keep our community safe. We will take positive action against those who choose to disregard this notice.”

Police said the order was one aspect of their response to issues in the town centre and extra police resources will be in the area over the coming weeks.

A community protection warning has already been issued to a premises on Jaxons Court, which was given instructions about its conduct and operating practices.

Police also urged parents to speak to their children about their behaviour in the town centre.