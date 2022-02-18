The black Range Rover was found in Scholes late on the night of Thursday February 17 and checking by officers also found that it was not insured.

Officers from GMP Wigan West posted a picture of the vehicle being loaded onto the back of truck as their confiscated it.

There was no mention of any owner or driver.

The car is put on a low loader

But the police wrote: "However big or small - don't forget you need insurance for your vehicle if you want to drive it around Scholes.

"It would also help if you have the correct registration plates on it as well.....otherwise, it will end up on the back of a lorry."

