News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Fake tobacco products found in hidden location after shop visited by police and trading standards

A secret stash of counterfeit tobacco was discovered when police and trading standards officers visited a shop in Wigan borough.
By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 17:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One man was arrested after the counterfeit goods were seized at a shop in Atherton.

Read More
Drivers warned of delays of up to several hours for repairs following Wigan moto...

Among the fake cigarette brands found in the concealed location were Regal King Size, Rothmans King Size, and Lambert & Butler.

Police seized the fake tobacco products from a shop in AthertonPolice seized the fake tobacco products from a shop in Atherton
Police seized the fake tobacco products from a shop in Atherton
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post on GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley’s Facebook page said: “A joint visit with trading standards to a local shop in Atherton has resulted in a number of counterfeit tobacco products being seized and 1 x male arrested. Enquiries ongoing.”