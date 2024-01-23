Fake tobacco products found in hidden location after shop visited by police and trading standards
A secret stash of counterfeit tobacco was discovered when police and trading standards officers visited a shop in Wigan borough.
One man was arrested after the counterfeit goods were seized at a shop in Atherton.
Among the fake cigarette brands found in the concealed location were Regal King Size, Rothmans King Size, and Lambert & Butler.
A post on GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley’s Facebook page said: “A joint visit with trading standards to a local shop in Atherton has resulted in a number of counterfeit tobacco products being seized and 1 x male arrested. Enquiries ongoing.”