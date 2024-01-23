Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crash, involving a car and lorry happened at approximately 12.30pm near Shevington on the southbound carriageway about half a mile south of junction 27. While no-one was injured, the lorry struck the concrete central reservation barrier causing debris to spread into lanes of both carriageways.

A large amount of oil was spilt for 150m across all three lanes and the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway. Also, the third lane of the northbound carriageway has been closed at the scene while the barrier damage is being assessed and debris is cleared.

Closures are likely to last several hours while repairs are carried out

National Highways says that closures are likely to last several hours while repairs are carried out and the oil spill is tackled. Its staff will then assess whether the carriageway requires resurfacing – also likely to take several hours if necessary.

Traffic officers are also at the scene freeing drivers stuck between junction 27 and the incident. Colleagues at the North West regional operations centre at Newton-le-Willows and national traffic operations centre near Birmingham have set electronic signs across the local and regional motorway network advising drivers of the closure.

Drivers heading out of Lancashire into Greater Manchester are encouraged to avoid this section of the M6, delay journeys or seek alternative routes with the southbound M61 available from junction 30 and junction 29 of the M6 for those on through-journeys.

Congestion is likely into this evening's peak travel period and drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out.