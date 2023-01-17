Family's relief after dad-of-five cleared of rape and drug-dealing charges
The family of a Wigan man due to stand trial on rape and drug-dealing charges spoke of their relief after the case was withdrawn.
Zak Mortimer, 42, of Portland Street, Pemberton, made his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge over the charges in February 2021 and entered three not guilty pleas.
The seven-day trial was then subject to numerous delays, before a date of August 2023 was finally set for it to go ahead.
But on Friday, the dad-of-five was cleared of all charges after they were formally withdrawn.
The family member, who asked not to be named, said: “It has caused huge stress both to us and to Zak to have this hanging over us for so long.
"It has been hard on the kids especially. The oldest is six and the youngest is just a baby. Zak hasn’t coped – it’s stressed him out.
"We’re just relieved it’s all over after it went on for this long.”