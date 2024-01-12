News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Farm shop appeals for help after its wagon was stolen

A farm shop on the outskirts of Wigan is appealing for help to find its stolen wagon.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
The wagon was stolen from Roby Mill Farm ShopThe wagon was stolen from Roby Mill Farm Shop
The wagon was stolen from Roby Mill Farm Shop

The vehicle was stolen from Roby Mill Farm Shop in Up Holland 1.10am on Wednesday January 10.

CCTV shows it pull out onto Stoney Brow at 1.23am.

Read More
Father and daughter's new village cafe to open in Wigan this weekend

In a social media post, the shop said: “WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!!

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s not often we put a negative post on Facebook but last night our farm has been ROBBED and our wagon has been STOLEN!

“There are 6500 of you on our Facebook page and we’re asking every single one of you PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!

"Make it too hot to handle, we want our Wagon back!

“Reg plate is: DK09 GVN

“The wagon was driven out of our farmyard at approximately 1.10am this morning (10/1/24).

“The wagon pulls out onto Stoney brow at 1.23.

"We believe the small car behind the wagon is involved too!”