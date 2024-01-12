Farm shop appeals for help after its wagon was stolen
The vehicle was stolen from Roby Mill Farm Shop in Up Holland 1.10am on Wednesday January 10.
CCTV shows it pull out onto Stoney Brow at 1.23am.
In a social media post, the shop said: “WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!!
“It’s not often we put a negative post on Facebook but last night our farm has been ROBBED and our wagon has been STOLEN!
“There are 6500 of you on our Facebook page and we’re asking every single one of you PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!
"Make it too hot to handle, we want our Wagon back!
“Reg plate is: DK09 GVN
“The wagon was driven out of our farmyard at approximately 1.10am this morning (10/1/24).
“The wagon pulls out onto Stoney brow at 1.23.
"We believe the small car behind the wagon is involved too!”