Fears grow for missing Wigan borough 59-year-old

Police have appealed for help in tracing a Wigan borough man as fears grow for his wellfare.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:18 GMT
A picture published by police of 59-year-old Stephen from Tyldesley who was last seen in Westhoughton on the afternoon of November 1A picture published by police of 59-year-old Stephen from Tyldesley who was last seen in Westhoughton on the afternoon of November 1
Stephen is 59 and from Tyldesley and was last spotted on King Street in Westhoughton at around 5.30pm on Wednesday November 1.

He is 5ft 8ins tall and when last sene was wearing workwear: a black jacket and boots with blue pants.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “If anyone has any sightings of Stephen please call 101 quoting 618 of 01/11/2023.