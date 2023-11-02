Fears grow for missing Wigan borough 59-year-old
Police have appealed for help in tracing a Wigan borough man as fears grow for his wellfare.
Stephen is 59 and from Tyldesley and was last spotted on King Street in Westhoughton at around 5.30pm on Wednesday November 1.
He is 5ft 8ins tall and when last sene was wearing workwear: a black jacket and boots with blue pants.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “If anyone has any sightings of Stephen please call 101 quoting 618 of 01/11/2023.