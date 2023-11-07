Female suspect walks free after police conclude Wigan dad wasn't murdered
A major investigation was launched when 45-year-old Andrew Brown was found dead at his home in Fern Close, Shevington, on the morning of Wednesday August 9, concerns for his welfare having been raised with the emergency services.
Five days later a woman aged 47 was arrested on suspicion of his murder then bailed pending further inquiries.
Since then a number of toxicology and forensic tests have been carried out and when the results came back it is understood they did not indicate foul play.
And a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said today: “We can confirm that the death of the gentleman in Fern Close, Shevington, is no longer being treated as suspicious and the person arrested has been told that there will be no further action against her.
Bolton Coroner's Court has also confirmed that files concerning Mr Brown’s death have now been forwarded by the police for the purposes of an inquest.
After his death, tributes were paid to the Scottish-born ex-IT worker at the time, with one friend describing the 6ft dad-of-two as a “gentle giant.”
He had given up his job in computing to care full time or his Malaysian-born wife Robin after she developed the debilitating chronic fatigue syndrome ME. Before becoming ill, Mrs Brown had been a doctor.
It is believed Mr Brown had put his IT skills to use one day a week for Wigan-based homelessness charity, The Brick.
Friend Sharon McMahon said: “Andrew was born in Dundee and he met his wife when they were at university together. He’d given up his career when his wife got ME.
"He was very caring, quirky, and with a very dry sense of humour. His children (aged 12 and 10) were his absolute world and he was so proud of them.”
She said Mr Brown’s twin obsessions were heavy metal music and food. “He grew his hair long and went to a lot of gigs with a friend. He’d also go to Manchester to try out new cafes and restaurants.
"He was over 6ft tall and I’d describe him as a gentle giant. He was so proud of his Scottish heritage. It’s very sad.”