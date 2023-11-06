News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Flood alerts in Wigan as heavy rain sees water levels rise in River Douglas

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Wigan, as heavy rain falls.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency currently has 27 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and 113 flood alerts across the country.

It is warning that flooding is “possible” at the Upper River Douglas, from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge, including Wigan, Standish and Gathurst.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This area includes Robin Retail Park, which is prone to flooding, along with the Wigan Pier Quarter, Martland Mill, Crooke Village and Scotman’s Flash.

Most Popular

The railway line between Wigan Wallgate and Southport has flooded and trains are unable to call at Gathurst.

Read More
Wigan runner tackles 30 half marathons in 30 days to support men's mental health...

There is also a flood alert for the Lower River Douglas and other watercourses, from Parbold to Tarleton.

There have been reports locally of flooding on Bolton Road in Aspull.

People are being advised to monitor local water levels and weather conditions, avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding, and not to drive or walk through flood water.

Related topics:Flood alertsEnvironment AgencyWiganStandish