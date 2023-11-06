Flood alerts in Wigan as heavy rain sees water levels rise in River Douglas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Environment Agency currently has 27 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and 113 flood alerts across the country.
It is warning that flooding is “possible” at the Upper River Douglas, from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge, including Wigan, Standish and Gathurst.
This area includes Robin Retail Park, which is prone to flooding, along with the Wigan Pier Quarter, Martland Mill, Crooke Village and Scotman’s Flash.
The railway line between Wigan Wallgate and Southport has flooded and trains are unable to call at Gathurst.
There is also a flood alert for the Lower River Douglas and other watercourses, from Parbold to Tarleton.
There have been reports locally of flooding on Bolton Road in Aspull.
People are being advised to monitor local water levels and weather conditions, avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding, and not to drive or walk through flood water.