Fewer knife crime offenders in Greater Manchester were sentenced to prison last year, figures reveal.

Anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust said it is "extremely worrying" to see fewer criminals being sent to prison across England and Wales, despite a rise in knife crime.

Ministry of Justice figures show that 920 knife and offensive weapon offenders were cautioned or convicted in Greater Manchester in the year to March – with just 330 (36 per cent) resulting in immediate custody.

This was down from 40 per cent in 2020-21, and from 45 per cent in 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, 12 per cent of offences resulted in a caution, 19 per cent in a community sentence, 24 per cent in a suspended sentence and nine per cent in another form of disposal.

Across England and Wales, the proportion of offenders receiving an immediate custodial sentence for a knife and offensive weapon offence fell from 36 per cent in 2019-20, to just 29 per cent last year.

This comes despite a 2015 policy of a “two strikes and you’re out” policy whereby repeat offenders would face a minimum six-month prison sentence for carrying a knife.

The MoJ figures also show that 19,555 knife crime offences nationwide resulted in a caution or conviction in 2021-22 – which is still below pre-pandemic levels, but it is a five per cent rise on the previous year.

As a result, the rate of offences rose from 35 per 100,000 people to 37 year-on-year.

MoJ statisticians said the latest figures are impacted by the effects of the pandemic – including the impact of lockdowns, changes to court arrangements, the re-opening of courts and the types of cases which were prioritised.

However, Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: "It is extremely worrying to see that knife crime offences are rising while fewer criminals are being sent to prison for their crimes.

"While Covid restrictions will have accounted for some of the variation, it is concerning to see that this trend has continued since restrictions were lifted.

"We need greater investment in the court process to reduce the length of time it takes for a case to get to court."

He added that victims deserve swift justice, but the figures show this is not happening – and this needs to be addressed immediately.

In Greater Manchester, the rate of knife offences was 41 per 100,000 people last year – up from 35 in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the average custodial sentence length for offenders nationally rose slightly to 7.5 months in 2021-22.

The Government said the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act ensures the most serious and violent offenders will spend longer behind bars.