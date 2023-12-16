Fifteen-year-old boy found to be carrying machete after police called to 'disturbance' in Wigan borough
GMP officers from Leigh were called to the incident, involving a group of people and the possible sighting of a bladed article, yesterday (Friday).
When police arrived, they detained and carried out stop searches on a number of males at the scene, and discovered a 15-year-old boy to be in possession of a machete which was concealed in his clothing.
The youth was arrested and taken to custody on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “The police have powers to stop, detain and search anybody they have reasonable grounds to do so and will use these powers when necessary to remove items like this off the streets.”