News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Fifteen-year-old boy found to be carrying machete after police called to 'disturbance' in Wigan borough

A teenage boy was discovered with a machete hidden in his clothing after a “disturbance” in Wigan borough.
By Alan Weston
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:22 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 17:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

GMP officers from Leigh were called to the incident, involving a group of people and the possible sighting of a bladed article, yesterday (Friday).

Read More
Appeal for help in tracing teenage Wigan girl who’s gone missing

When police arrived, they detained and carried out stop searches on a number of males at the scene, and discovered a 15-year-old boy to be in possession of a machete which was concealed in his clothing.

Knife crime genericKnife crime generic
Knife crime generic
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The youth was arrested and taken to custody on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “The police have powers to stop, detain and search anybody they have reasonable grounds to do so and will use these powers when necessary to remove items like this off the streets.”