A teenage boy was discovered with a machete hidden in his clothing after a “disturbance” in Wigan borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GMP officers from Leigh were called to the incident, involving a group of people and the possible sighting of a bladed article, yesterday (Friday).

When police arrived, they detained and carried out stop searches on a number of males at the scene, and discovered a 15-year-old boy to be in possession of a machete which was concealed in his clothing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knife crime generic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth was arrested and taken to custody on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.